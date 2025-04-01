'Midlifin' it,' with Anniki Sommerville

March 2025

Boomer versus Gen X Parenting Styles
Navigating parenting when you're Gen X but carrying Boomer baggage
  
Anniki Sommerville
1
If women hate ageing then are we surprised girls do too?
Or how role modelling is all important
  
Anniki Sommerville
Are women in midlife different to men?
Or how women and men greet their 40s and 50s
  
Anniki Sommerville
1
How to make money from a creative life
People are thinking 'Only Fans,' might offer a solution
  
Anniki Sommerville
1
Millie Bobby Brown shows courage in exposing how much we hate ageing
If young women are made to feel bad about age then what hope do older women have?
  
Anniki Sommerville

February 2025

Thanks to all my subscribers
This is me in case you never see me :)
  
Anniki Sommerville
1:16
Avoiding trauma grenades
How to deal with old trauma coming at you unexpectedly
  
Anniki Sommerville
1
I lost hundreds of followers after writing for a newspaper
Or how the strategy of being truthful about everything doesn't make you popular
  
Anniki Sommerville
4
What are the solutions to being a sandwich?
When we're squashed what do we do in response?
  
Anniki Sommerville
Making friends with anxiety
Or how Melissa McCarthy is my spirit guide
  
Anniki Sommerville
How to avoid catastrophising when you work for yourself
Or how waiting for things to happen can make you spiral
  
Anniki Sommerville
