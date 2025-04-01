Subscribe
Grief is a strange beast
Or how a 5 year anniversary made me realise you never really get over that feeling
Apr 1
•
Anniki Sommerville
9
1
March 2025
Boomer versus Gen X Parenting Styles
Navigating parenting when you're Gen X but carrying Boomer baggage
Mar 25
•
Anniki Sommerville
9
If women hate ageing then are we surprised girls do too?
Or how role modelling is all important
Mar 20
•
Anniki Sommerville
9
Are women in midlife different to men?
Or how women and men greet their 40s and 50s
Mar 17
•
Anniki Sommerville
7
How to make money from a creative life
People are thinking 'Only Fans,' might offer a solution
Mar 12
•
Anniki Sommerville
8
Millie Bobby Brown shows courage in exposing how much we hate ageing
If young women are made to feel bad about age then what hope do older women have?
Mar 5
•
Anniki Sommerville
11
February 2025
Thanks to all my subscribers
This is me in case you never see me :)
Feb 27
•
Anniki Sommerville
16
Avoiding trauma grenades
How to deal with old trauma coming at you unexpectedly
Feb 27
•
Anniki Sommerville
8
I lost hundreds of followers after writing for a newspaper
Or how the strategy of being truthful about everything doesn't make you popular
Feb 19
•
Anniki Sommerville
17
What are the solutions to being a sandwich?
When we're squashed what do we do in response?
Feb 13
•
Anniki Sommerville
12
Or how Melissa McCarthy is my spirit guide
Feb 6
•
Anniki Sommerville
6
How to avoid catastrophising when you work for yourself
Or how waiting for things to happen can make you spiral
Feb 3
•
Anniki Sommerville
43
