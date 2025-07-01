As I write the temperature is about 34 degrees in London. Everyone is complaining. In central London where I had a meeting it felt like things were falling apart. A man opposite me vaped in my face on the tube. Another man in Piccadilly Circus tube urinated in front of me. For a brief moment I caught his eye. I know these things happen when it’s not a heatwave but it felt connected somehow. It felt hard to concentrate on work. Tomorrow I have a project starting and I kept thinking about how I wanted it to be cancelled as I can’t focus and will have to work late. My mind kept wandering. ‘This would be fine if we were on holiday,’ a friend said, ‘It’s working and trying to carry on with normal life that makes it hard.’