The last month or so I’ve been struggling a tiny bit. I had lunch with a man and it threw me because it took me back to my teenage years. I’d put to bed a lot of things and yes long term relationships have challenges, but I guess I’d hung up my flirting years, and thought this is it. Anyway this particular lunch was transformative in many ways- nothing of note happened (and I’ve thought about this a lot), but afterwards I found myself getting obsessive about this particular person.