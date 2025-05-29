Professionally it’s felt like the last few weeks have had some real ‘pinch me’ moments. I did a menopause project for a client, and it was super interesting. Interviewing women from different ethnic background to figure out what their needs were and how much of a stigma menopause can be amongst different groups. It was just like my favourite thing ever (though also massively sobering as there are a lot of challenges as I’m sure you can imagine). I then talked on a panel about being ‘Unlikeable,’ which is ironic as I often spend a fair amount of time worrying about whether people like me or not. It made me think about how mad the past 12 months have been. The column in Good Housekeeping. The features. The roll of doing work I love.