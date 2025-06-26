Okay not all of us can go to the Maldives to find ourselves. It would be great if I could gift that to you if you’re struggling right now. Nonetheless I talk to so many women who are struggling with different challenges. With work. With their relationship. With parenting. With the news. With their changing bodies. It’s hard. And a lot of those struggles come from a lack of perspective, and also a sense that we lose who we are. It’s that classic line from that iconic Talking Heads song - How did I get here? Do you remember the last time you really laughed? Or felt sexy? Or desired?