(A photo that sort of represents different women looking for different things from the 1960s.)

I’ve been mulling this over for some time . Every week I do A LOT of writing. This has become my life with the odd marketing job here and there (writing full-time doesn’t generate massive bucks as we all know). However I’ve become aware that some of my musings are a little self indulgent perhaps. Like I read them back and go CHRIST WOMAN GET A LIFE! When I started this Substack, I wanted to use it to connect to women who are navigating midlife and are finding it challenging. I didn’t want to think too hard about it, and make it too curated or perfect. I just wanted to write about the things that were challenging me. And there was a lot of stuff happening in that regard. The ups and downs of my romantic connection. The struggles with motherhood. The work life that exploded out of nowhere. And I think that worked for a while. However I want to now change things. As a journalist I constantly write pieces that give tips/support on different areas. I am lucky enough to have developed a brilliant network of experts - people who work in different fields and have the latest advice at their fingertips. So maybe you have a teen who is constantly on their phone. Or you’re getting panic attacks. Or your marriage is collapsing. I want to use this platform to impart insights and advice to you. So you can use the information to hopefully make yourself feel better. I am not saying there is only one answer but just that I sense that lots of people out there are looking for answers to things they’re dealing with and I want to give more of that knowledge (it’s something I enjoy doing too).

So this means I’ll be using more experts here. Offering more tips. And I’m therefore interested to know the areas of your own life where you feel you need the most help and support.

I don’t want this to be a place where I WANG ON AND ON about my own life. I want to help you get the most out of yours! That doesn’t mean there won’t be any content about me (but there will definitely be less). Also a question- do you even like the name ‘Midlifin’ It’ or is it a massive hunk of cheese? This is one thing that I’ve been thinking about as you don’t need to be midlife to read it and of course there are men and women who will read these posts too. Let me know.

And thank you to all of you subscribing. I am also aware that I’ve had to move almost exclusively to paid posts. This is because I use the income from this platform to support my family, and am doing it alongside commissioned articles and consultancy jobs. I would love to provide more content for free but it’s not really feasible right now. I look forward to your comments on the things you’d like help/support with. I salute you.