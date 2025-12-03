I had a weird first sexual experience. It was with my first proper boyfriend and his name was Alex. I have actually changed his name there as it’s quite a distinctive one and he may read this. Anyway ALEX was a virgin and we were in New Zealand. We had come to New Zealand to see family after a terrible trauma. If you picture a boy about 17 with a mullet, and in a lumberjack shirt with a ripped U2 ‘Unforgettable Fire’ vest, and knee length denim shorts. Okay that’s him. And driving a Morris Minor. He could have starred in a 1980s rom com about a teenager losing her virginity - except he wore massive glasses and was very clumsy. He had a drawling sort of voice and he loved smoking spliff. In fact the first time I met him he fell out his car and I drank him all in. I mean I was 16. I had just lost my stepmum and my sister through suicide. I was navigating a tricky time TO SAY THE LEAST, and he looked like he’d be helpful and sweet, but also we liked the same bands which was a big deal back then. Fast forward to a party and we drank a lot and I’ve written about this before but we kissed and ended up rolling down a hill and into some bushes. We then migrated into another room and yes we ended up doing it. Except we didn’t because it wouldn’t go in. I am cringing to say that I didn’t realise that you had to do this thing called foreplay. I hadn’t seen sex happening. I knew only one thing about it and not the journey- I saw it as a dangerous thing too as I didn’t want to get pregnant. This was before porn you see. There was porn but not widely available like it is now. Actually let me correct that because in modern porn there is also rarely foreplay. It is just you start going at it and then you keep going at it from different angles like a couple of Jack Russells on heat. I know it’s supposed to be sexy but for me I can’t help imagining these porn actors as skeletons just humping away. And once you see them as skeletons then you can’t un-see it. I know this because I did an experiment a few years ago for The Hotbed (the podcast I did with Lisa Williams and Cherry Healey) and I had to watch some porn for a few days. It sort of damaged me fundamentally. I realised that it was much better not to see all this stuff. That once you see it you cannot forget it. That everyone looks unhappy and insecure (like when they’re not masking the insecurity acting like they’re super turned on). I also think it’s good to know less about sex. You need to know the details like pregnancy and staying healthy and also foreplay but maybe not to visually see so much of it that it feels like you know it all and can’t define things in your own head.