I’ve written frequently about not having a dynamic sex life. It’s got better but I don’t think I’m alone. I have friends who are in the same boat. Many of them are in long term relationships. They say they’re tired. Or resentful. Or simply don’t see it as a priority. Many aren’t sleeping well, and are overwhelmed with elderly parents, menopause, and looking after teenage kids (or younger in my case). This week a study came out published by The Lancet that revealed people aged 16 to 44 in Britain as having sex twice a month, down from four times a month in 1990. But also that one out of three aged 16-25 hadn’t had sex at all yet. I’d often thought it was older middle aged people who were having less sex or no sex, but that younger people would be doing it often. It seems perhaps that isn’t true. Yesterday on TV people discussed the reasons. Porn. Smartphones. Mental health. Porn again. I couldn’t help thinking that a lot of it is linked to how much time we spend on our phones.