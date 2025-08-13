According to a fairly recent study, the divorce rate for people aged 45 to 54, which includes most Gen Xers, increased from 13.1 per 1,000 people in 1990 to 15.8 in 2021. Interestingly I haven’t seen this play out amongst my own friendship group. The majority of women who are in relationships (living together or married) are seething however. Practically combusting with bad ju ju towards their partners. The biggest thing I see is women who are undergoing huge amounts of change

(getting therapy, losing weight, exercise, taking up writing, changing careers), but leaving their partners behind (because they’re not changing at all).