When I started writing I wasn’t aware of trolls. I knew they existed of course, but Insta felt like a friendly type of place (the motherhood sphere that I moved in back then). I started writing for newspapers and that all changed. The first time I looked through the comments I was dismayed. It was as if someone had tapped into the things I felt most terrible about about myself. My vanity. My hair. Long nose. Thick thighs. Okay it was mainly appearance-based but like I said I AM VAIN.