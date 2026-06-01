As a child, possibly around the time I was hitting puberty or just before, I developed a real love of food. If you see photos of one particular European road trip I did with my parents (who were divorced but still friends) I’m eating giant Pretzels, donuts, ice creams and spaghetti. It was around this time that I started to gain weight. Like enough weight for my headteacher to write a letter to my mum about it, noting her concern. You don’t need to be a genius to see that my parents divorcing, and me using food to meet some of my emotional needs…well it was perfect timing. Much of my life has been spent thinking about food. Constructing the perfect work lunch. On a miserable day, coming home from work and thinking about the kinds of foods that will make me feel a little better. These things morphed into more healthy things, as I got older, but nonetheless there was something that happened, particularly on bad days where I would be eating and not even remember what it was or why. Like that feeling you get when you pick your face when you’re a teenager and then suddenly realise that you’ve actually done it so mindlessly that your face is bleeding all over the place and you didn’t even notice.