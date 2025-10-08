Once a week I’ll be sharing a new book I’m working on right now - this is to keep me writing as I’m a massive people pleaser and need validation but also holding me accountable so I don’t give up which has happened a couple of times now. The heroine of this new fiction book is basically in the midst of a shit storm. I haven’t written a book in a while- and after doing 2 non-fiction numbers I am DEFINITELY in the mood for getting into the head of a crazy, tired, relateable (hopefully) heroine. I’ll be up for comments always and ways to improve the story but it is a work in progress so won’t always be perfect (I’ve not even properly edited it yet!). Years ago there was a platform called ‘ABCTALES’ and I first started writing a book on there which eventually became ‘Motherwhelmed,’ so who’s to say that this won’t happen again? But for now I am not focused on Waterstones- it’s just bringing to life the things that drive women crazy right now and how my heroine triumphs over the whole damn mess.