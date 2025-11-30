Making a living from writing or from any type of creative life is a struggle. I was reading an article yesterday about how some of the ALL TIME GREAT writers were often penniless, and had to apply for grants from writers charities in order to support themselves. If you are already loaded or married to a wealthy fella…then of course you have more time to write. Less pressure. Also you don’t have to think about the type of writing that supports a family. In the last 18 months I’ve turned my hand to all types of writing and at times this has bought some challenges… because the things that pay well are not always the kinds of writing that you ache to do. I always wonder when people tell me they’re writing a book (another one) how they are supporting themselves in the meantime. I have a lot of books all about the craft of writing but none of them seem to tackle the thorny question of writing for money and how that feels.