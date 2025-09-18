I am still relatively new to the whole writing as a job thing. I spent most of my life working in the corporate world. It was story telling but about brands and products rather than my life. Then I moved onto books. I get a lot of personal satisfaction from the people who contact me and say that something I’ve written, something I’ve been struggling with, has helped them. This is always the best outcome. I used to channel much of my energy into fiction writing (both fiction books were HUGELY based on my own experiences). Now I don’t seem to have the attention span or time to write long-form anymore. I also need money and have learnt that books (often) don’t provide the financial reward that you need as a breadwinner with two kids. However I also have some regrets too. Early on I was so excited to be writing again, getting paid to do the thing I love the most that I had zero boundaries. I am like this in person too- tending to overshare and then deal with the regret later (waking in the night and worrying that I’ve divulged too much). I’ve had to have difficult conversations with my partner because yes we’ve struggled (and this continues but is also peppered with some good times) and I’ve openly shared the things we’re going through. Not all of them but certainly the fact that we are co-parents that live together, friends and not much more. I think part of the reason I have enjoyed writing about these experiences is that for so long I believed I was the only one, it felt like I was the exception, everyone else had a stable, brilliant relationship. I also try as much as I can to now write about other people. If I do, I disguise their identity and change as many details as I can. All writers do the same thing even if they say they don’t.