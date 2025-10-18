I guess I have always been an oversharer. I’m drawn to people who put themselves out there and don’t waste too much time talking about the humdrum, everyday details of life. Recently however, after 18 months of being fully freelance, I’ve started to see the fall out of sharing just about everything with the public at large. I have a group of old school friends who I love dearly. We grew up together, went to a (pretty rough at the time) school in South London. We got our periods together, fought together, got boyfriends for the first time…we survived a lot. These were the friends that knew me when I lost my stepmum and sister. They’re the friends that wrote to me when I ran away to Amsterdam with a man 12 years older than me and basically had one big, messy crisis after another. They stuck by me. Anyway we’ve all ended up with very different lives. When I first started writing for newspapers last year I think I was carried away with the idea that someone was actually paying me to write!