There are quite a few friends I know who are struggling in their relationships. They feel unseen. Bored. Not listened to. It’s lonely to be living with someone that you rarely even talk to. They throw themselves into other things- workouts, online shopping, looking after kids, gossip and putting other women down perhaps, scrolling but the question at the heart of it is - would I be happier if I wasn’t married? For men there is an distinct advantage in marriage. As they age they get someone who takes care of them. For women, well for women…what is the advantage? (beyond financial reasons of course). Many of the midlife women I know have changed everything about themselves, but sometimes the men in their life haven’t. They remain stuck back in1997. Wearing the same clothes. Listening to the same music. Lotharios. Addicted to porn. Or drugs. Or a combination of the two. Still holding onto some idea of who they were back then. These men seem to be stagnating- angry and frustrated at the world and in denial around the fact that they’re ageing. And that the world is changing and doesn’t want to listen to them anymore (I have male friends who are often aghast at the PC world around them and how they can’t say what they really think because those thoughts are not okay to be voiced anymore).