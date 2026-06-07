I am on week 4 now of Monjaro. I had a really stressful weekend, as unfortunately my partner Paul had an accident last night, and ended up falling down a flight of stairs at a friend’s party. I spent the day (Sunday) trying to find out where he was, what his condition was, and which hospital he’d been taken too. I didn’t sleep. I had also had a fair amount of alcohol as we’d attended this party together, and I’d come home early, only to find him not in bed at 4am. Anyway to cut a long story short I survived the day on cortisol. I didn’t eat. I found it difficult to even drink water. I sort of just drove through it (he’s home now thank God but looks terrible with a massive black eye and stitches in his forehead). This piece isn’t about him or accidents (though he has a fair few of these) but is more about how weight is falling off but at the same time none of that matters when you are faced with a true crisis.