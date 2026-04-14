(Meryl Streep- the great Hollywood actress. I am being served a lot of images of her this week and I don’t mind at all)

I've been doing a lot of writing lately about the hard stuff. Sometimes I worry that I’m one of those drains that people complain about. You know, the person walks away and you feel completely deflated because all they’ve done is talk about how things have gone wrong and you need…well a bit of positivity perhaps?