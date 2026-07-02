'Midlifin' it,' with Anniki Sommerville

'Midlifin' it,' with Anniki Sommerville

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lucy Winter's avatar
lucy Winter
8h

Where is the link? Sorry new to substack?!

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Elaine R. Frieman's avatar
Elaine R. Frieman
3d

Hard relate to too much of this. 😨😭😭😭🥰🫶🏻 not that it’s relevant but you look slim to me but obvs our own impressions of ourselves matter more even if other people say differently

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