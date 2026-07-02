(This is a photo taken a few years ago now as I hated the ones that were taken more recently- sad but true)

I did my first stand-up set this week. Sweltering heat, a hip that’s only just stopped complaining, and serious heart palpitations, more than I’d like to admit to. It went well — people laughed, I didn’t die on stage, my friend was in the audience filming. I felt great, elated afterwards. Proud of myself for doing something so bloody uncomfortable.

Afterwards my friend sent me the photos.

And instead of feeling proud — which, hand on heart, I should have — the only thing I could think when I looked at them was: I look fat. I look old. I look just like my dad (no bad thing actually but the family resemblance was so strong and I hadn’t noticed it before).

Not “well done, you got up there.” Not “look how far you’ve come.” Just an instant, brutal audit of my physique, as if the actual achievement didn’t count until my appearance had signed off on it.

A few days later, a woman who’d been in the audience messaged me. She’d loved the set. She wanted to talk about Mounjaro — I’ve been open about being on it, so people often do — and somewhere in that conversation she told me she’d watched the video of her own recent performance and felt exactly the same thing. Hated how she looked. Even though, she said, it had genuinely been brilliant.

I’d watched that same video. She looked incredible.

Two women, both doing something brave and good, both immediately overriding it with the same old verdict on our bodies. That’s the bit that’s stayed with me all week — not the losing weight, not the stand-up, but how instantly and automatically we do that to ourselves, no matter what we’ve just achieved.

I’ve been writing more about this — what losing weight is actually surfacing for me, and a theory I’ve got about why women who grew up in the 90s in particular seem to carry a very specific kind of body damage — for paid subscribers this week. It’s one of the more honest things I’ve written in a while.

If you want to follow where this goes, paid subs get the full piece — link below. 👇 It’s difficult when you realise just how much our youths shaped the way we feel about ourselves. Is it possible to undo some of the damage?