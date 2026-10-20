I go swimming in the mornings. I set my alarm for 6am, and I stumble into the dark, pulling on my jogging bottoms and hoodie, picking up the bag I’ve packed the night before, sometimes making a quick mug of coffee, and then out into the cold, black morning. I don’t do it every day but I do it pretty regularly.

There are the same handful of women who are there early. They’re usually my age, and they’re battling the self-same anxieties and issues I’d wager. I often find that swimming first thing puts me in a good frame of mind. I start off feeling angry or resentful or anxious and as I swim up and down, well I relax and my brain switches off. Except sometimes it doesn’t as as there is a certain man who takes it upon himself to swim directly in my path. It’s weird in a small pool. I mean you generally don’t do things like back stroke unless you’re a sociopath. Back stroke requires space, and it also requires you checking regularly to see if you’re going to plough into someone. Except this guy ONLY does back stroke. And he always ploughs into someone. There is one woman who has a few health problems, and he sometimes even ploughs into her. ‘Did you see the moron today?’ a woman says to me as she dries her hair with the weedy hair dryer that was possibly installed in 1985. ‘He does back stroke every time! And he starts at one end of the pool and then swims in a diagonal line! He doesn’t even care who he hits. He doesn’t even check.’ I nodded as I had in fact been run over by this man myself a few weeks back. He had backed his arm into me, and hadn’t even muttered a tiny sorry. I’d shouted at him. Or maybe it wasn’t a shout, maybe it was more of a whisper, but nonetheless I knew what this woman was talking about. The thing with midlife women is it doesn’t take much to light their fires. To get them into a blather as they have put up with SO MUCH SHIT all their lives. So when someone, flaunts their backstroke, and defies the rules of the pool! ‘Next time we see him we must all talk to him,’ this woman said with wild eyes, ‘He’s so terrible. He knows what he’s doing. I have to swim close to that lady so he doesn’t bash into her!’ I nodded. I felt furious with this man. Was he okay? Was he using the pool to assert his dominance? Was he a sexist pig? Was he a criminal? Did he think that because we were ‘women of a certain age’ he could treat us this way? (He was also in his 60s or maybe even older). Why did men have so little spatial awareness anyway? Why were we forced to be in spaces with them when they were so rude? Why did they splay their legs open on the tube so their legs touched yours? Why did they put their hands behind their backs like they were on sun loungers whilst you tried to keep them at bay with your copy of Stylist acting as a paper barrier? Whilst swimming I imagined punching this guy in the face. It would be a relief to do that on behalf of all my fellow swimmers. It actually wasn’t just women. He swam on top of everyone! This would be justice. I imagined taking my hand and pushing his head under water. I wouldn’t drown him but he’d splutter. He’d have to apologise. For taking up too much space. For being so rude. For hurting the woman with health problems. For doing FUCKING BACK STROKE. Suddenly something relaxing had turned into something not entirely relaxing. I was angry again! So soon too! I thought about circulating a photo of this man - that there’d be posters hung outside swimming pools up and down the land so people could stop him coming into their pools. Stop him from doing back stroke. He’d be forced to lie in a puddle in the rain to get his demented thrills. Who did back stroke these days? It should be banned unless you were in the sea and showing off. I swam past him one more time. I gave him my most terrifying look. I had dark goggles and he couldn’t see my eyes. And he was on his back. Of course.