Anniki Tries New Things To Feel Better

Anniki Tries New Things To Feel Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pick on Culture's avatar
Pick on Culture
7d

Ha ha there’s a guy in my pool who bashes into me when I’m doing my back stroke. I assure you, I’m not a sociopath, that’s the only style I can do well.

So this guy, always tries to scare me out if I’m in a fast lane, ‘his fast lane’, even if I was there first and other lanes are empty.

Shall I confront him next time? ;)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anniki Sommerville · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture