Everyone is familiar with the traditional idea of the ‘midlife crisis’. For our parents generation this was more visible with men who grew long ponytails, bought motorbikes (or flash cars) and ran off with their secretaries. When I look at photographs of my dad in his late forties he looks to be in his prime. I am not in love with my dad obviously but he looked at his best. Cheekbones were all there. He hadn’t started growing a beard to cover his face. I am pretty sure he was drinking a lot then, smoking, lecturing at university, had a motorbike, and perhaps having affairs. In fact I know he did - it came to light after he’d passed away. Now I’m older than he was in those photos. I don’t have the outward signs of a midlife crisis (or if I do I can’t spot them but it’s happening nonetheless).