I started out the week with a lot of optimism. It was the end of half term. Except it wasn’t because my youngest had an extra day off. My email was unnaturally quiet. A couple of promotions for Christmas (already) and not much else. I tried not to worry. On Monday my youngest watched TV and then I thought I’d get down to writing my new fiction book. I went back to the opening I’d already written but it wasn’t very good. I realised that I always seem to be writing the same thing. A character (me) who is overwhelmed and tired and trying to do too much. I am unable to see beyond this character or place myself into anyone elses’ situation because I am actually overwhelmed and doing too much. Is this why my books haven’t been a massive success perhaps? That I am a one trick pony??