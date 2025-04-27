I was sober for four years. I found it relatively easy once I’d made the decision. At large social gatherings I felt a bit of an outsider and had to always leave early as I got tired. I also got sick of people interrogating me as to the reasons why I wasn’t drinking. It got boring and repetitive to explain that I wasn’t an alcoholic but that booze didn’t make me feel good. Then listen to them tell me that they didn’t have this, or if they did have this, everything was in hand. There was a lot of defensiveness in the air.