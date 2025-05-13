I have started swimming regularly (another midlife cliche yes). Like everything in life, I tend to go head first into something like this, and that’s the only thing on my mind. I am constantly planning trips to the pool or returning from the pool looking bedraggled with wet hair. It’s pretty decrepit this pool. A cheap local gym that attracts a diverse crowd. The chemicals are super strong in the pool (in fact they got into trouble a year or so ago because they put so much chlorine in there that it burned peoples’ skin off). I’m not really selling it but I LOVE swimming. I grew up for a period of time living in South Africa (I went from South London to South Africa which was a massive culture shift), and I learnt how to swim there. I basically couldn’t put my face in the water, and went from that to a swimmer who competed in tournaments. I would say that swimming is where I feel happiest. After many years of not swimming I now appreciate the calming effect it has on my nervous system. I love being under water and not being able to be emailed or contacted.