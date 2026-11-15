This week was bizarre in that I had a mountain of freelance work, and at the same time was trying to fit in three shifts in THE SHOP. I call it THE SHOP because I don’t want to name the shop. I worry that I might get into trouble and actually the team are really nice. It is not THE SHOP’S fault that things didn’t work out between us. I took it on and gave it a good whirl. I did about 20 training guides that taught me about how to process returns and how to issue gift vouchers. I gritted my teeth when women who were half my age told me that I hadn’t put the right price sticker on the cat shaped magnets and needed to do the whole thing again. I hoovered at the end of the day despite my back feeling like it was going to spasm and never go back to normal again. I watched customers come in and take all the things off of the hangers when there was only 2 minutes to go and we were about to close. I tried not to wring their bony necks. I realised that all middle aged women need more sex and less jumpers. But they can’t see it so they go for the jumpers.

The shifts were always when I needed to pick up my youngest. I watched as women with no children left at 2 and I arrived. I mentioned it to one of the supervisors but she looked at me as if I was asking her if I could have a two week holiday in Antigua paid for by THE SHOP.

I had focus groups to run and some photo shoot stuff and also a talk with Greg Wise (Emma Thompson’s other half and a great author), and then I was rushing to the shop and putting my youngest into childcare which was more expensive than the shop was paying me. I know this is the classic dilemma for many parents. The fact that you end up paying more for childcare than you’re earning, and I’ve been in the same tight spot a few times. I don’t know why it caught me out this time. I told myself it was fun anyway. That it was good to be in a different environment. Then I realised that working in a shop is actually lonely too when nobody really talks much and you’re the oldest person on the shop floor.

Then on Wednesday as I was packing to get ready to go to Manchester for a research project, I realised I’d miscalculated, and should have been in THE SHOP. I apologised. The next day I went in, and apologised again. I felt terrible. I tried to think how I had forgotten I was supposed to be working on a Wednesday, and then realised that I had never worked on a Wednesday before and had just assumed I’d always do the same days. It wasn’t actually that stupid. ‘There isn’t really a set pattern,’ the supervisor said. She was about 22. She was starting to get on my nerves because she talked to me like I’d had a stroke. I realised that she probably felt sorry for me. My poor back. The way I struggled to wrestle the giant Mr Henry hoover out of the back. How I was often flustered and confused because I was tired and just didn’t understand what I was doing standing in this SHOP and how did I even get here? How I often forgot the password for the door. How I didn’t want to work on the till because I was terrified. How I sometimes went in the stock room just so I could sit down for a few seconds. How I got so thirsty that I had to go into the kitchen and drink a pint of water because I wasn’t used to four hours without any liquid. A writer isn’t used to standing up for hours at a time. Also the dynamics had shifted. Another woman who had started a week earlier than me (also half my age) had started being quite bossy towards me (telling me about the stickers on something and just generally acting as if I she was my supervisor). The problem was I had a STINKING COLD and could barely speak. I knew I had made a massive mistake. Doing this thing and earning less than I was spending. The house was chaotic and messy. The cat was basically dying of scabs. The shit was all going down. The mum is often the one who keeps the oils oiled and I was away and so the whole ship was going down.

I had to get out. I just had to make it to the end of this shift. But that shift was the longest I’ve ever done. It was only 4 hours but felt like 12. I checked stock. I pulled a load of cardboard out of the vacuum. I looked at the clothes and the hats and gloves and cat magnets and thought about how much better they’d look on a giant bonfire. I thought about how I’d cackle as everything burnt. How I hated the people who came up with this concept. How they were really making the world worse in many ways with their expensive things that nobody needs. How I’d tell the supervisor that I’d once been a Managing Partner. In fact I was telling people what to do before she’d been created. That I’d been buying candles from this shop and didn’t even check their prices as I was so wealthy that I burnt them every day. That I saw them as knock off Diptique candles (and had plenty of them too). That I had written 5 books. That I was in fact a CELEBRITY (okay this wasn’t true but I had this strong need for validation).

So I resigned. I didn’t even go and tell them. I sent them an email from ‘Gails’ and sat worrying that I was mad. That perhaps I was demented and that’s why I’d taken on the job. I also worried that I’d vaped so much that I had popcorn lungs and what that might mean- would I be dead soon? Then I went to the live event yesterday, and I interviewed Greg. He was lovely. I did a talk about how to navigate work. I told all the women listening that I didn’t have the answers. That you had to work unless you married rich and this wasn’t often an option as many rich men didn’t want old women. I worried that perhaps I was being a bit glass half empty in my talk but I wanted to be real. I’ve never worked harder than the way I’m working in my 50s. I just need to work smarter. I’m not saying I’m too good for shop work. I’ve done many things in my time and some of them were far worse. I have cleaned up recording studios full of cigarette butts. I have driven in the middle of the night back from focus groups talking about toilet rolls. I have worked in shops where I had to lie down in the stock room just to rest my weary legs (this was when I was in my 20s).

I’m just saying that this time it didn’t work out. I had to pull my hat over my eyes when I walked past today. There was a young woman behind the till. She was smiling. She looked fresh. I felt a momentary pang but realised we were different. I was jaded and cynical and possibly insane. She definitely wasn’t fantasising about blowing that shop up and burning it down. Or maybe she was.