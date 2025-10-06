It’s been one of those weeks. I feel like every week I’m feeling weird like it’s an eclipse or the apocalypse or hormones. Ageing definitely isn’t my bag but what can you do? It was sort of busy work-wise last week, but I find it super hard to adapt to the rhythm of working for myself. After years in an office I am used to the Monday rush where you go in, and get your head down, and work until the end of the day. It’s manic. That is what the song is all about. Not quiet. Now Mondays are SILENT. I can hear the bin men coming up the street. Aside from that there is no photocopier pinging. No phones ringing. No annoying twat trying to pitch me a project that I don’t want to work on but will have to work on as my diary is empty. Actually it’s bliss as long as you know that there is work coming your way. I wish that people would just message me and say - LISTEN WE WILL GIVE YOU SOME WORK BUT WE ARE BUSY TODAY SO IT WILL BE TOMORROW OR THE NEXT DAY. JUST CHILL. Life would be so much easier. I don’t like the needy vibes. The ‘hey just checking in,’ vibes. But hey ho.