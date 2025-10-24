I know I’m a few years older than Lily Allen but we came of age in similar times (noughties), and I know that some of her old stomping groups (Ladbroke Grove/Kensal Rise) were my stomping grounds too. The same pubs. The same venues. I bought my first flat - an ex-council flat just near Portobello Road, and I was mugged on my way home from work late one day. I ended up taking my neighbour to court (he was the one that mugged me). None of thisis relevant to this story. I can’t seem to CUT TO THE CHASE THESE DAYS. What is relevant is that I just listened to her new album this morning- West End Girl. It was dark outside. I was in the gym. I have to say that early in the gym there are only men. The same men. Some of them walk slowly backwards on the treadmill talking to one another. Others tend to just walk around in circles grunting. This morning I came in and I had mascara all over my eyes from a photo shoot yesterday (sounds glam I know). I used to get dressed up for the gym but if I go early then I literally wear horrible leggings and don’t even bother brushing my teeth. I am at my most disgusting. I don’t understand getting dressed for the gym as you don’t want to be attractive do you? Not when you’re exercising. Anyway, I clambered onto the Stairmaster. It feels sometimes like I will kill myself on this thing, so often do I climb on and step up and up and up and it never stops…and I put her album on. I was out of breath very quickly as it’s been a long long week. I am not actually going to write a review of the album because I am not a music writer. I don’t really have the right vocab BUT let’s just say that it’s very good. It was immediately one I wanted to listen to many times. I wanted to learn the lyrics. In fact I stopped halfway through to check what the lyrics were so I could memorise them a little. She writes bluntly and articulately about the break up of her marriage. Also the way that we tend to lie to ourselves when our relationships are floundering, and then at some point we give up on it entirely and that there can be some peace in that.