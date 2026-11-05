I used to work in a shop when I was at university in the mid 90s. In fact it was Habitat in Tottenham Court Road (before it went bust). It was a different vibe back then. We were all in our early twenties. We partied hard after we’d clocked off. In fact we had an actual punch card for clocking in and out. We all seemed to be permanently nursing hangovers. I wrote a book about those days. The characters were amazing. Everyone was an art student or wanted to get into films and acting. We used to walk around on stilts in the stock room. Sometimes someone would lie on some bedding and sleep. We always covered for one another and there was a ‘them and us’ divide. We would sometimes leave the store and nobody would know because the manager would be told -’Oh I just saw her with a customer carrying something to their car.’