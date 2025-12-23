On Instagram there are always patterns. I’ve been seeing this whole snake versus horse thing cropping up. Like a snake shedding its skin, 2025 apparently encouraged us to release outdated beliefs, emotional burdens, and clutter for clarity. Next year is the year of the horse which symbolizes energy, freedom and ambition. I have found this year to be a mixed bag. On a professional level I’ve made a massive amount of progress. It has also led to a fair amount of burn out as I’ve felt like each day I am having to win more work in order to keep us all going. I have managed to finally make a career out of being freelance however, and this is a big deal. On a personal level…well it’s been complicated. I’ve definitely shed friends. I am still making a lot of mistakes. In my writing I have been indiscreet and this has led to drama and a fair amount of shame. I want to share so much but also don’t want to hurt the people I love. As my eldest daughter gets older she becomes more aware of what I’m writing about and she wants me to be more conservative, of course she does. I have had challenges in my relationship too. I don’t have any answers but we’re both still here and we are talking and we are trying to resolve things. I really really want to have more fun. I’ve noticed that I often lean into the negative. I remember a good friend telling me that you need to be careful what you write about. A lot of what I write about is fairly negative. Some might say that I complain too much. I guess what’s happened is that I’ve reached my 50s and have realised just how unfair so many things are. It took me a long time! I am also tired of bullshit and artifice. I can feel (like a snake) that I am shedding my people pleasing. I have had multiple tattoos. I literally don’t care that they make me less attractive perhaps. Anyway what I’m trying to say is that I am REALLY LOOKING FORWARD to being more horse than snake. I am ready for more action and less introspection. I am sick of the sight of my thoughts. I am sick of thinking too much. I just want to do cool stuff now. I want to make funny things. I want to write. I don’t want to look inside anymore. I fully understand my patterns and the reasons why I am drawn to certain things and certain people.