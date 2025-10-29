I was in the gym this morning (again) and had just pulled my leggings back onto my still-damp body (this is the most annoying bit of working out- putting my sweaty clothes back on because I can’t be bothered to carry a fresh set of clothes as well as a million other things). A yoga class had just finished, and a girl next to me casually pulled off her clothes, and stood with her pants and bra on. Overall I’d say the average age of women in the gym, early in the morning anyway, is around 45-65. This woman was probably 25-ish. I couldn’t stop staring at her. She had the body of a sprinter- long, lean legs. No tummy. Well defined arms. She was totally unaware (I hope) that I was looking at her. Or that the woman next to me who was in her 60s was also looking at her. I got the same sort of feeling I’d had as a child on the swim team in South Africa. I’d always been the dumpy one. A good swimmer but not athletic in terms of my body shape. I’d always hated my legs. I had a pretty face. I know people said that about me- which always made me feel that they thought my body wasn’t up to scratch. I remember a swimmer called Lucy who used to walk out of the changing rooms and all eyes would be on her. She had the same body as this girl. A beautiful body. One that drew you to her. One that made people stare. What would it be like to have a body like that?