I was listening to ‘Listen Bitch,’ the brilliant podcast with Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver. They were discussing how so many young girls are now heavily into skincare that has been traditionally targeted at older women. If you go into any big Boots store or Sephora you’ll see the average age of the skin and make up customer is around 10 or sometimes as young as 6 - these tiny women filling their baskets up with skincare products they shouldn’t be buying at all (and can be dangerous for their skins because they have a lot of active ingredients that are not suitable). Allen talked about how awful it was that girls were feeling like this, the need to be TERRIFED of ageing, but in the next breath she started talking about her own ageing process and the treatments she was having in order to keep ageing at bay.