There’s a photo of me sitting next to my mum on a blanket aged around 18 months. I’m wearing a nappy and I’m what would commonly be described as ‘chubby’. It’s funny when you’re a baby that being ‘chubby’ is seen as a blessing, and a sign of good health. Adults come and squeeze you and tell you how they want to squeeze you some more, because you’re so squishy and adorable. Then you get to 10 years old, and the chubby is no longer a good thing. Or in fact being too skinny. It needs to be somewhere in the middle, but even in the middle there will be defects like a ‘big nose,’ or ‘jug ears.’ There is always something wrong. It is never okay. This is where it starts. The telling.