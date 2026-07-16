I am a massive hypocrite. I am guilty of being mean. I’m often mean in fact. Turns out when you’re on a mission to judge other women’s weight loss jabs, the universe likes to humble you. Twice.

First it was a friend of three years. Then a colleague I actually wanted to impress. Both listened to me go off, then quietly admitted: same jabs, same journey. Cue instant, mortifying backpedal.

I’m meant to be the person who calls out this stuff — the patriarchy, the judgement, the mean-girl instinct in all of us. Turns out I’m not immune. Not even close.

But that wasn’t the only reckoning this month. There was also a supermarket. A stranger. And a moment that made me question everything I thought I knew about being invisible in midlife...read my latest paid post to find out more.