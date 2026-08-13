(Cindy Crawford who was a role model of mine growing up. It took me about 10 years to realise I would never have her body despite doing her VHS workout every day religiously).

We were at a party at a mum’s house.

Two women I half-knew but didn’t LOVE were standing by the drinks table, and I overheard one say to the other, quietly, like it was something you’d only admit after your second glass of prosecco: “I’ve honestly lost two stone. Don’t tell anyone, but it’s the jab.”

This same woman had told another friend that she was on a diet. I didn’t like this woman. That was partly it. She’d said some mean gossip in the past that made me feel like I was a character in a bad 1960s housewives drama. I thought it was odd as her weight loss had been so sudden. But why did I care??? I remember the little flicker of something in my chest. Not concern. Mean feelings. Something like judgement. A tiny, smug voice going: of course she took that route. Easy way out. She’s a lazy person. Kind of fits the profile. It wasn’t nice. Internalised shame and hate. Decades of reading mean things about women and their shapes.

I didn’t say any of it out loud. I’m not a monster. I nodded along, said something supportive-sounding, and went back to my drink. I have been drinking you see.

Here’s the thing I didn’t say to either of them.

I’d started the same injection a couple of weeks earlier. It was too early to see any changes in my body. I hadn’t told a single person - not yet anyway.

I’ve spent my whole career asking women to be honest in rooms. My job was moderating market research groups. Focus groups, research sessions, sitting there with my list of questions going and how did that make you feel? And why do you feel so ashamed? while women cried about diets and bodies and the particular loneliness of trying to fix yourself quietly even when you’re in your 60s and really should be able to just bloody rest. I know, professionally, better than almost anyone, how much shame there is when it comes to the way we look. I have literally been paid to study it.

And there I was, at this party, mentally filing two strangers under “cheated” while hiding the exact same secret.

I think what got me wasn’t the hypocrisy, exactly — though there was plenty of that. It was realising how fast the judgement arrived. Before I’d even decided to have an opinion, I already had one, fully formed, inherited from somewhere I couldn’t even name.

I went home and thought about it properly for the first time. Not “is this drug right for me” — I’d already decided that. But: why did I flinch at two women doing the exact thing? What was my actual problem? What was I protecting by keeping it secret? Who was I trying to convince?

I still don’t have a tidy answer. But I noticed something that night I hadn’t let myself notice before: the secrecy wasn’t really about privacy. It was about not wanting to be filed under “shortcut” by someone else at a barbecue, the way I’d just filed two total strangers.

I didn’t say anything to them that day. I’ve thought about it since — whether I should have said me too, right there by the drinks table. I’ve been far more open since. But I know the voice in my head has changed a bit since then. It’s quieter. It is beginning to to unravel the shame around my own body and the hate I’ve projected onto other women my entire life. The thing about this journey is that I am learning about all my own internalised shame when it comes to weight. I am learning that I’ve used that shame as a compass to navigate my way around the world. I want to un-learn this right now.

In two weeks, I’m going to write about what that moment actually dragged up — where that judgement came from, and what it’s got to do with the way I’ve felt about my own body for about thirty years. It’s not really about the jab. It’s about the way we have been taught to feel about our bodies and it takes a long time to un-teach ourselves.