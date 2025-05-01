It’s been a turbulent few days. Like there’s something hanging in the air. Over the weekend something kicked off on IG with accusations levelled at another influencer. I got a flurry of messages from people who thought I should see it. They wanted to get me involved. I did see it, and I sent a message of support to the woman who had been involved (this is minimising the whole situation but it’s her story to tell and clearly not mine). It triggered me as I still felt a bit of unfinished business. I hadn’t had closure with this particular person, and people were telling me I should feel better because she’d now done it to someone else. I felt sad instead, and on edge. I never like to see women hurting one another. It never makes me feel great. It’s just wasted energy when we get gleeful about some shit going down.