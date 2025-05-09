This week money has been more on my mind than usual. I wrote a piece for I Paper about how so many Londoners, Londoners who are earning a really good wage feel totally broke in the capital due to the high cost of everyday things. I worried that people would think how naive I was as it’s pretty obvious that so many people are struggling with the cost of living crisis. People who are having to do more than sacrifice going to the hairdressers or taking packed lunches on day trips all the time. It is however the number one thing that mums talk about in the park. The rising costs and how worried they are all the time. Especially around activities and days out. Especially around school uniforms and the need to buy entirely new ones from scratch because kids will be starting secondary schools soon. Anyway it was interesting as I had a LOAD of feedback and messages from people who feel guilty that they are worrying about money too, because they feel they’re luckier than others but still much of their time is taken up worrying about it. It is all relative of course.