I was away at the beginning of the week working on a feature for a magazine which I’m very excited about. I went somewhere that was just like taking a step back in time- there was hardly any phone use at all. People sat and talked to one another. I felt my blood pressure going down for the first time in months. The two days I spent there reminded me of how addicted I am to my phone. That this addiction is feeding a lot of my negative thoughts. It’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by bad news. I even find my social media feed is filled with weird reels (AI generated) of monsters. I sometimes stare at these a little too long, and feel like my worst childhood fantasies are coming to life. I saw one of a man carrying a zombie who was trying to eat his shoulder as he walked. I thought for a second it was a real life thing. Then the algorithm logs the seconds that I’m staring, and ensures it shows me more of the same. It’s like going down a dark hole. The only solution is to not pick up the phone. Or just do it in short bursts and try to stay off social media as much as possible. I saw another reel where a woman was subjecting herself to a punishing regime which involved taping up her mouth, chin, breasts and ears and then peeling all this stuff off at 5 in the morning. I thought it was a comedy and chuckled, then realised that it was actually real. That this woman was brutalising herself for beauty. She was fighting ageing like it was a battle. I worried for her mental health. I was then shown more of these regimes. I had thought I was obsessed with ageing but this was a whole new level of obsession. Like she was exerting control on her skin because it was the only thing she felt in control of. I get why it happens but I worry. It’s not a route to being happy.