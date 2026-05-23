When I was about 13, my mum moved to Paris for a while, and I went to visit her. I remember spending 4 quid (which was a lot back then) on a copy of French Vogue. It was thick. More like a coffee table book, and I spent hours looking at the exquisite, models on the glossy pages. Some were a similar age to me, and their bodies were exactly the kind of body I wanted. Stick thin legs. Tiny breasts. This was before body positivity, and models were stick thin (or the ones that I was drawn to were). These were my formative years, the years when you’re trying to work out what the world means, what matters most, and how you fit in. I quickly realised that I was never going to look like these girls. My nose was too big. My thighs too thick. My hair strange and unruly - it refused to do anything it was supposed to do, and either stood up straight or lay so flat that I looked like a depressed hippie.