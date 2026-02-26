I had a fairly up and down childhood. My parents were divorced. That wasn’t uncommon. So many childhoods are shaped by divorce. Okay I had some more exceptional trauma in that my stepmum committed suicide with my young sister when I was 15, and that wasn’t discussed much. It was swept under the carpet. The circumstances so exceptionally out of the ordinary that I had the sense that my life would continue on this course of exceptional trauma. It didn’t but my body still acted like I was nearer calamity. So yes I’ve had therapy. It’s helped A LOT. I now understand that nobody is about to kill me. Or is angry with me. And that the suicide was not my fault. That I wasn’t also responsible for my sister’s death or my fathers when he died more recently. I was not responsible for all of this stuff and nobody told me but that’s okay as 35 years later I know.