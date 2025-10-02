I’m standing in front of three women wearing a clingy T-shirt. I can see that the T-shirt isn’t doing me massive favours (it’s clinging to the wrong bits), but soon the stylist will adjust it and it’ll look better. It’s a shoot for a magazine. I don’t know how I get myself into these things. I say yes and then move on without thinking about hwat I’ve agreed to. I say yes to just about everything out of fear that I will never work again. Also with personal things too. So on Monday I found myself in the dentist having the first phase of a dental implant (not having prepared or read about what the treatment entailed- then being shocked when the dentist started giving me a local anaesthetic and drilling into my jaw). I wonder if this is related to ADHD tendencies- so only thinking about things when they’re actually happening, but if that’s the case how come I also worry about so many things, things that aren’t actually scheduled to happen? I will have to look it up. The three women stare at me mournfully. I am aware that I don’t look great. I feel like my head looks great, because I’ve had my hair done and make up. I have a fairly good face people tell me. When they’re drunk they might even say beautiful. In fact the make up artist kindly said I looked like ‘Debbie Harry,’ which isn’t true, but made me feel great for 5 seconds. I wondered if she meant a young one or as she is now. Either version it was good as she is the ideal form of beauty I feel. Then I got in front of the camera and saw how I actually looked. ‘The thing is,’ I say to the three women staring at me, no doubt wondering why I’ve just written a feature about going to the gym and being chiefly happy in my body, ‘I always have this band of fat around my waist. It’s been with me since I turned 50.’ I then go on to explain in a boring voice about how YES I exercise, YES I have a fairly healthy diet (apart from the crisps), but YES I am a size 16 and almost all the weight seems to have accumulated around my waist. ‘That happens when you age,’ the photographer says. She’s jolly. She’s doing her best. I can’t see her belly but it looks smaller than mine. I hope she doesn’t feel sorry for me right now but I kind of feel she does. The woman with the manic grin and the big tummy. She keeps telling me to step forward and step back. My hands are awkward and I try and shove them on my hips. There is no music. If there was music and a wind machine I could pretend I was a model. ‘Put your fingers forward,’ she says enthusiastically. ‘That’s lovely!’ It’s not lovely at all. I feel depressed. My tooth is hurting. Except it’s not yet a tooth. It’s just the metal root that has been drilled into my jaw and is now throbbing. My inner critic kicks off. WHY DID YOU AGREE TO HAVE YOUR PHOTO DONE WHEN YOU ARE MORBIDLY OBESE? YOU ARE NO FUCKING DEBBIE HARRY MATE. I have in fact shoved my temporary tooth into the gap where the screw is, and this makes it hurt even more. The smile is not a good one. It looks like the smile of a woman who has been impaled on a fence and died.