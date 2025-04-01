It’s 5 years since my dad died. He passed at the beginning of Covid. It feels like a much longer period of time. In the morning I lit a candle and put it next to his photo (I’ve created a shrine in the kitchen and another in the shed where his ashes hang out). I felt like tears were close at hand but wouldn’t come. Perhaps I needed to try and make them come as it felt like I needed to let something go. There was a lot of child related stuff going on instead which was probably a good thing. I got stuck into the rhythm of organising, tidying, working, and for moments I forgot the anniversary. I forgot the pain of losing him.