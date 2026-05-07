When I think about my Gran (who died a few years ago now), one of the many memories I have is that she stayed as active as she could, even when she was in her late 80s. She walked each day up and down the beach front where she lived in Teignmouth. Every single day. As she got older, she walked with a stick or it might have been two sticks, but she stayed active. She talked to everyone she bumped into. When I was a child, and she was in her 60s, she volunteered and drove a bus of kids to their swimming classes each week. She travelled. She learnt new languages. All of these things kept her brain working, kept her feeling (I hope) vital, and as if she still had runway - a place to go, structure too. When I think about my old age, I want to be like this. I don’t like the idea of slowing down. Of resting. Or watching TV all day. I don’t want to wait for death (I mean if I’m lucky enough to get to be old). I don’t want to just sit in a chair and wait for it to come and think about the past. I hope that I can live in some sort of community where I can chat to people, write and also maybe even travel. I want to maybe make a best friend, a new friendship and feel the energy and joy that comes with making plans for the future.