This week has been a heatwave as you know if you’re reading this in the UK. It seems none of us can cope with it, and nerves are frayed, tempers running high, even the messages I’ve been getting on IG are more grumpier. For the last 6 weeks I’ve been doing a comedy course with Juliet Cowan and Sarah Shackleton, and it’s funny as I missed about 3 of the classes, because of my other half being sick, then getting this bad hip thing…and yet I’ve decided to do the comedy showcase tomorrow night.