I went to an all girls school and we didn’t hang out with boys until we got to the 6th form. Actually that isn’t strictly true as there were house parties where there was definitely hanging out but THIS was chiefly snogging. Which was an Olympic sport and not entirely erotic to be fair. Anyhoo. Once I became a grown up, and went to work, I definitely had male friends. My career was all about researching people, and travelling about so I travelled with men, and spent long periods of time in offices chatting about clients, trying to write gigantic presentations and sitting on planes. We worked late and there was often drinking in the hotel. There was obviously some flirtation in there too and many of the people I worked with ended up having flings, some of them even getting married.