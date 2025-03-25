This week I’ve been thinking about parenting. Like the fact that I’m different to many of the younger millennial parents I chat to regularly. Having children in my forties has definitely shaped my parenting too (more lying down whilst playing games with them as I’m so tired). Yesterday my eldest was at home because she wasn’t feeling great, and I was doing the usual Monday hustle which feels anxiety-making because I am used to pitching lots of ideas, then expecting silence as people never get back to you right away. If you’re used to working in an office and the busyness, then it’s hard as you don’t get that immediate feedback and the quietness quickly leads to catastrophising.