There is a plethora of information on women and midlife and the types of changes they’re navigating. Podcasts. Books. Support forums. This morning however I was talking with a friend about men. Specifically GEN X men and what happens to them in midlife. ‘Oh they all take up cycling,’ she said and we laughed as yes there is a big cohort of men who seem to change their life through clambering onto a bike and spending extended periods of time cycling. This offers all sorts of mental and physical health benefits and is possibly the wild swimming equivalent for men. A way to go out with other people and enjoy the outdoors.