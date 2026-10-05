Okay so let me frame this by saying that I had only ever had one tarot reading in my life BEFORE this recent experiment with tarot, and that was before a ‘White Stripes’ concert in Blackpool and I had a bad cold and it was literally freezing but I hoped that Jack Wotsit would fall for me and whisk me away to Texas or somewhere a little warmer where he’d make me hot lemon and strum his ballads at me until I recovered. I always thought it was a bit woo woo for me, but turns out it really isn’t. A year or two ago I met Alice Grist who is a successful author and Tarot reader. She offers readings and an inclusive community on WhatsApp and I’ve found it immensely useful. This morning I had a shocker - a work deadline, but also a massive turd of a tax bill that was highly unexpected and I’m still not sure what to do about. I am not even going to tell you how bad I felt but I cried and I tried to make myself baked beans on toast to myself feel safe but it didn’t work as I’m on Monjaro and food doesn’t offer much pleasure at the moment. A typical day for me it seems. Tax and no appetite.

I asked Alice in what ways tarot can help when we’re stressed out and also help with that classic OVERTHINKING that we tend to push the pedal on because we are what LOSING OUR MINDS PERHAPS?

Here’s a bit of our chat which I think helps explain why it can help us women get through the daily grind and offer (hopefully) a bit of magic sauce.

Anniki: So Alice, tell me more about how tarot can help women navigate stressful periods of time and help them with overthinking?

Alice: Tarot are quite the gift of support and self revelation! Tarot gives women the opportunity to witness and feel our feelings. It’s a mirror to our truth, and helps us head back towards a life that feels more authentic. It allows us to explore a little bit of the sacred, spiritual and magic. To see cards come out that feel so beautifully accurate can be an affirmation to our instincts about the meaning of life itself. A regular practice helps heighten your intuition which is a life skill our current society tends to deny us. All these things combined explain why I started reading tarot as a 13 year old and continue merrily aged 48.

Anniki It’s interesting that you say that because when you’ve done a card reading for me (I often ask Alice to just pull one card for me and share the insights on a specific question) I find that it’s often giving me an answer that I know deep down already. Which isn’t saying that it isn’t useful because it is but just that I almost ‘know’ what I need to do but the tarot reassures me that I’m right so I can stop thinking about it.

So what is an easy way that someone can integrate it into a daily/weekly ritual?

Alice: Get a deck that feels good - you don’t have to wait to be gifted one. Shuffle your deck as a morning ritual and take a card daily when you have a moment to yourself. Let the cards speak to something you need to know or in response to a burning question. Sit with what that card brings and reflects. Be awed as you realise how accurate and true it is, how it gets under your skin and speaks to a deeper truth. It’s really that simple.

Anniki: So for me I’ve basically started pulling a card every other day. My kids think I am barmy but it really makes me feel safe and I enjoy the playful element of the routine. I have even pulled cards for my kids but more in a fun way to show them that there can be a bit of magic in this world too!

Why do you think it’s becoming more popular? Is it because we’re all looking for answers in a stressed and overwhelming world?

Alice: Matriarchal societies live in close alignment to the divine and nature. I feel like tarot hands us back our power in awesome gentle ways. It brings us back to the voice within, the high priestess of intuition in our gut. I believe that women are seers, all of us, and we can access higher understanding. It’s only natural that as the tide on patriarchy starts to turn, we are called back inward, to the truth of who we are and what we could become. Tarot fits the task of feminine empowerment exceptionally well.

Anniki: This is very different from the traditional depiction of tarot that we might see on social media and is massively appealing (like readers who tell you to stay with them for 30 seconds and you will wake up with good news the following day which is clearly madness). I will continue trying Tarot out to see if it helps me feel better. I don’t see any harm in it either (also need to flag that Alice offers reasonably priced readings and so they don’t break the bank either). She offers mini and full readings with a view to creating greater awareness of who they are are and what they want. Check @alicegrist out on Instagram and message her there out readings and info on her books.

I still feel anxious today about the tax. I really want to just sail off in a boat and be left alone. Also my daughter might have nits. These are the things that tarot can’t take care of it seems but it can help you feel that better things are on the way and that this temporary bump is just that…temporary.