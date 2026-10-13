Joe Dispenza is an American author, speaker and self-described "neuroscientist" who teaches that people can change their lives by changing their thoughts, beliefs and emotional habits. He’s a name I’ve heard bandied around a lot and as a self-help junkie, a woman on a mission to FEEL BETTER I wanted to try listening to his meditations. He has come into some critique too - his credentials have certainly been questioned but I like to go into a new tool with a clean slate, without reading too much about the person ahead of time.

I’ve meditated before. I have TRIED all the apps - Headspace, Calm and now Insight Timer ( theres an option to donate). I know that there are many different styles of meditation. So this is only about one kind which was a kind recommended to me by a friend who said it had worked for her.

I had a credit on Audible so I purchased one of Joe’s audio meditations (on Spotify I kept getting adverts). It was called ‘Meditations for 'Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself.’ It sounded a bit weird at first but the thing is I need to shed some of this old me skin. If not now then when? I know that ‘being myself’ is not always a good thing especially when it comes to thinking too much. I want to feel more present but also have more of a sense of agency on how I think. In yoga speak, there are definitely aspects of my identity that ‘no longer serve me.’ In particular the ruminating on the past (what would have happened if I’d done x instead of y) and also worrying about the future (will I ever be able to retire? What will the girls do when they grow up and everything is run by robots? Will I have sex soon?) This particular audio book is divided up into a series of meditations. The only time I can really dedicate to meditation is last thing at night. I have one of those headbands that covers your eyes so you can listen and have no light at the same time.

So this is what happened. First up Instagram seems to know immediately if you are trying something new, because it started showing me a lot of content on quantum time leaping and changing your consciousness. This was because it was probably listening to me, or perhaps had a bot that was scurrying straight from my Audible account, and posting my preferences straight onto social media. Anyhoo, I started listening at night, before bed. Each session is 11-25 minutes long. A couple of times I fell asleep whilst they were on but figured it was okay as it was re-programming my negative, funky brain and making it new and more positive. I also listened to them on the bus whilst doing errands and I have to say that it settled my nervous system much more effectively than listening to Bram Stoker’s Dracula which was my listening diet for the 2 weeks preceding this audio experiment.

One of the things that worked the best and is still working for me in fact, and I’m simplifying it a lot so you’ll have to try the meditations yourself, is the idea that if you find yourself wandering down a familiar train of thought, one that makes you feel drained and demotivated (this happens to me a lot), you recognise what’s happening and you say the word CHANGE. This sort of stops the train of thought and reminds you that you don’t have to go down that road if you don’t want to. I’ve found that as I’ve got older the thought patterns are often the same. There is a fear-based pattern which means I often feel caught in fight or flight as I worry about something that hasn’t happened or beat myself up about something that didn’t go well. Just saying the word CHANGE when I’m in the shower or making a cup of tea or reading an email sounds simple, but it’s helping be realise that I DO HAVE A CHOICE in terms of what I think about. I don’t have to go down one road because it’s the one I have done before.

Also Joe talks about thinking more actively about how I want to feel, and the emotional mindset that is desirable versus just sitting in the depression/funk- I have always felt relatively overwhelmed by my emotions but this idea that the more I challenge the familiar, the better. I don’t know the science behind it but I THINK that the healthier thinking patterns you have, the more connections there are in your brain and then the easier it becomes to think that way again.

I’m a week in and maybe it’s also because the sun is out. Maybe it’s because I had a swim this morning but I feel noticeably brighter. The music tracks on these meditations is slightly scary (like a weird OMMMMM noise like something out of a ghost movie) but I know that what you consume shapes your the way you feel. So if I consume a lot of negative content (this is Caitlin Moran’s point in her latest book about hope), then it’s no coincidence that you feel panicked and crap. I like listening to these at night and will continue to do so. The proper way of doing it is to listen to them over a course of 4 weeks and I’m only on week 1 and don’t know if I’ll do it for a whole month but I do feel like this idea of having more power over our thoughts, of disrupting them when they are unhelpful and choosing to think about something else (or re-framing so it’s not making you feel worse) is a good one.

I will keep you posted. Increasingly I believe that listening to this kind of content versus scrolling my social media is healthy anyway. I have noticed on buses that I sometimes get odd looks and realised this morning that I was smiling than my usual scowl face. So that’s a small improvement.