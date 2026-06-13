There are some weeks where it feels like everything is going wrong. I’m a big believer in trying to be grateful, but this week there hasn’t been much to feel good about. Last weekend my partner had a fell down some stairs and ended up in hospital. I had already gone to bed, and didn’t find out what had happened until 4 in the morning. I had both the girls with me, and there wasn’t a lot I could do. I called the hospital and got an update and thankfully, THANKFULLY, he was okay i.e. conscious. He was going to have stitches and a week or two to recover…maybe longer. The weekend was a mess, my eldest was out on Sunday THANKFULLY (I’m trying to remember the small moments of gratitude), and it was then I started getting this hip pain (NOT THANKFULLY). I’ve had this twinge on and off since starting Monjaro, maybe sometime in third week, but this time I had trouble walking, okay I could walk, but it felt painful on the right side. My friend said she thought it was because I had ‘gone from a waddle to a walk,’ which is something to celebrate but also slightly worrying. Was my hip injured? Did it like being fat and juicy instead?